Major housing development and leisure plans for former Fife school site

If approved it could see the site of the former Madras College in St Andrews completely transformed.

Glasgow based Scotsman Developments has submitted a detailed planning application to Fife Council for a mixed used development.

It plans include accommodation for up to 280 students, plus 60 two-bedroom apartments.

Madras College, St Andrews.

The developer also wants to add a restaurant and a deli - and bring sports facilities to the town.

If approved, the company sees the work being carried out in two distinct parts - the southern part of the site, which contains the existing old school buildings, and the playing fields across the northern part.

The listed buildings comprise a three-storey building - formerly the teaching space - the old assembly hall and kitchens; and a sports hall complete with a swimming pool and indoor gym hall. The site also has a caretaker’s house.

Documents lodged with the application outlined the blueprint.

“The former listed school buildings will be repurposed into either residential or student accommodation with ancillary facilities; local retail convenience store; delicatessen/restaurant and assembly/leisure use.

“The listed sports hall will also be retained and repurposed for either residential or student accommodation.

“On the south west and south east parts of the site, new private residential apartments or student accommodation is proposed.”

The northern part of the former Madras site would also be turned over to housing.

The developer envisages around 100 private and affordable homes and a new urban park.

