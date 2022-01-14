Major makeover for popular St Andrews walking and cycling route

The first phase of the £300,000 project to upgrade the Lade Braes, which started in October, has now been completed and work on the programme’s second phase is due to start in the spring.

The 2.5km public footpath, which runs from Little Carron on Hepburn Gardens to Lade Braes Lane, follows the route of an old mill lade with a history stretching back to the Middle Ages.

Sustrans, Fife Council and the St Andrews Common Good Fund all contributed cash towards the Lade Braes revamp, the first phase of which included resurfacing and widening of the path at various points, the installation of surface water drainage, the refurbishment of some existing benches and installation of new benches, and the removal and replacement of fencing.

A new section of path has also been created at Hallow Hill following a ‘desire line’, which is one worn into a surface by repeated foot traffic, while new ‘share with care’ signage has been put up.

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson said he was delighted to see the progress made.

"I've been pushing for the upgrade works to be carried out since 2017, and made the case for Fife Council contributing £100,000 towards the project, so I'm really pleased to see the significant progress and the completion of phase one of the works,” he said.

“The path has now been fully reopened for public use and, whilst the decorative top surface - which will be similar to the paving surface around the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse - and lighting have still to be installed, the general feedback that I've received has been very positive.

“A few hurdles have had to be overcome and the works have been much-delayed, but the result is a much improved surface that's more accessible to all users.”

The second phase will include the laying of a bound gravel top surface, and the installation of discrete solar stud lighting.

The surfacing works, however, need to take place when in warmer temperatures, and is scheduled in late spring/early summer.

The lighting will be installed after the surfacing works have been completed.

