Councillors have given the go-ahead to plans to transform the empty land on Napier Road in the heart of Glenrothes.

Six years after the former police station was demolished, it will accommodate 20 houses, a cafe, nursery and four offices.

The plans submitted by family-based Glenrothes based Lomond Homes were signed off by councillors this week.

Glenrothes Police Station in Napier Road was demolished in 2017. Now the site is to be developed.

Rubber-stamping the application, the local authority said: “The proposed development of residential and commercial units forms a logical extension to an existing residential area.

“The design of the buildings complement the surrounding residential and commercial developments and there are no road safety issues. The developer has provided information and evidence that surface water will be treated appropriately and the existing landscaping around the site will be retained and augmented to respect the existing character of the site.”

The site has been empty since the cop shop was knocked down.

Lomond Homes plans to offer both private and affordable housing - a mix of three and four bedroom detached and semi detached homes - alongside a commercial building. The houses would be built on the western edge of the site, with the commercial block to the east.

There would be two parking spaces for each three bedroom semi detached and affordable semi detached house, and three spaces for each detached four bed house.

A report submitted as part of the planning application said: “The commercial building has a strong relationship to the street, whilst the residential zone is largely sheltered from the main roads with the exception of those providing presence along the Napier Road edge.

The plan for the commercial building is to put a nursery on the ground floor, with the cafe positioned closest to the town centre to encourage nearby workers - the site sits opposite Fife House, home of Fife Council, and close to many offices as well as the Kingdom Centre - to visit.It would also feature an office hub.