News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Makeover planned to replace windows at Kirkcaldy primary school

A Kirkcaldy primary school is set for a makeover with new windows being installed, if councillors approve a planning application.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:07 BST

The work is proposed at Kirkcaldy North Primary School to replace existing timber framed windows which are in various states of disrepair due to water damage and lack of regular maintenance. Fife Council has submitted the application.

A report revealed that some top sashes have dropped in their frame leaving air gaps at the top, sash cords have snapped, many are stuck because of paint. Some windows have been deliberately made inoperable due to concern over their structural integrity. Condition surveys conducted between 2011-2018 initially recommended a programme of work be undertaken to repair and repaint, but now the preferred option is to replace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although some minor repairs to decaying sills in 2015, other than the need to repair damage caused by vandalism, the majority of the windows have had no attention. Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Kirkcaldy North Primary SchoolKirkcaldy North Primary School
Kirkcaldy North Primary School
Related topics:KirkcaldyFife CouncilCouncillors