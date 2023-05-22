The work is proposed at Kirkcaldy North Primary School to replace existing timber framed windows which are in various states of disrepair due to water damage and lack of regular maintenance. Fife Council has submitted the application.

A report revealed that some top sashes have dropped in their frame leaving air gaps at the top, sash cords have snapped, many are stuck because of paint. Some windows have been deliberately made inoperable due to concern over their structural integrity. Condition surveys conducted between 2011-2018 initially recommended a programme of work be undertaken to repair and repaint, but now the preferred option is to replace.

Although some minor repairs to decaying sills in 2015, other than the need to repair damage caused by vandalism, the majority of the windows have had no attention. Councillors will consider the application in due course.