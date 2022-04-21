Mayday Appeal from Kinghorn RNLI volunteers after busy year of call-outs

The town’s emergency service was launched 73 times last year.

And now volunteers are gearing up for summer, their busiest time of the year.

The data published this week by the RNLI revealed that lifeboat crews and lifeguards saved a total of 408 lives last year – more than one every single day.

Dolphins come to greet Kinghorn RNLI just off Burntisland during a training exercise.

That number was up 17% on the previous year.

The charity is now putting out its own Mayday call ahead of the summer season.

It wants people to sign up to the Mayday Mile or make a donation.

Neil Chalmers, Kinghorn volunteer crew member, said fundraising in May was crucial for the charity’s lifesaving service.

He said: ‘‘Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water - ordinary people just enjoying days out with family or friends.

‘Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.

“But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations, fuel … these are just some of the things we need to save lives, and that fundraising can help provide.”

The RNLI’s Mayday national fundraiser begins on Sunday 1 May and will run for the whole month.

Claire MacDonald, RNLI Fundraising and Partnerships Lead for Scotland, added: ‘It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services is continuing to rise, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes. Every penny raised during Mayday will go towards ensuring we are ready to save even more lives this year.’

With high numbers of visitors expected as people continue to choose to holiday closer to home, more funds are needed to ensure the lifesaving service is able to keep everyone safe.