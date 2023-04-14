The 5% rise came at the Cabinet meeting last week.

However, SNP councillors warned that the move could put elderly, vulnerable and low income Fifers at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Craig Walker (SNP) said: “Service users are the people having to bear the brunt of these increases. We are talking about things like community alarms, which quite literally could be a life-saving service.”

Fife councillors agreed the rise last week

Meals on Wheels is a service for the elderly, ill, or vulnerable and provides a daily lunch and a regular friendly visit. Community alarm service allows elderly or disabled residents to call an operator in the event of a fall or emergency.

The increases were approved with the support of Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat members who outvoted the SNP 13-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5% overall service rise will mean actual price increases “in the region of pences,” according to Councillor David Graham (Labour).

The price of a two course meal on wheels will go up from £4.75 to £4.99 per week. The weekly price of a community alarm will rise from £2.80 to £2.94.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, increases of several pence in the current cost-of-living crisis could be enough to put some people over the edge,” said Cllr Walker.

The cost of respite care for adults is also increasing by between 10.3% and 11%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5% rise will generate an additional, unbudgeted £150,000 per year. It is in line with increases across other services.

Councillor David Ross, Labour leader of the minority administration, supported the increases “given the impact of inflation on services.”

“A 5% maximum increase is the same direction we’ve given to other services,” he said.

Councillor Altany Craik (Labour) agreed: “It would be remiss if we didn’t do this now. Inflation of nearly 20% means there is an inherent pressure on the delivery of this service. Although it’s uncomfortable, it’s something we need to do to make the service continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Walker argued that the increases “are an additional burden on some of our most vulnerable citizens and not necessary at this time.”