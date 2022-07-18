Memorial urn planned for historic St Mary’s Quad in St Andrews

The University of St Andrews wants permission to add the installation, plus a flower bed.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council outline its proposal.

The memorial would be in the quad on, South Street which has buildings dating from the mid 16th century, with major reconstruction in the early 19th century.

The location for the proposed memorial

Supporting documents lodged with the application state that the site is a popular open space in St Andrews with the quad now dominated by the large holm oak.

It features memorial benches and a statue of Bishop Wardlaw in the southern end of the quad.

The site chosen for the urn is a flower bed, formed with dressed and carved stones from earlier downtakings.

It also lies within the town’s conservation area.