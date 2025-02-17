Milestone closing date revealed for Templehall Community Centre as £15m hub work underway

Kirkcaldy’s Templehall learning centre will soon be turned into a community gym after Fife Council granted itself planning permission to make the change this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre – one of two in Fife – offers an “integrated approach to learning and guidance” by bringing the local authority and Fife College services together to deliver student courses.

However, the latest plans from the council would fit out the community learning centre with gym equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Templehall Community Gym is being relocated from its current space into the local community centre as preparations continue on the £15 million plans to reshape Templehall. The project includes a new state-of-the-art community hub that will sit on the site of the Argos Centre, which will be demolished.

Templehall Community Centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The next big milestone will be when Templehall Community Centre closes its doors for the last time on Monday February 24 with work on the new hub set to start in April.

The project was previously called one of the most ambitious community initiatives ever realised in Fife. The aim of the hub is to merge “disparate rundown local facilities” into a single, modern space on the site of the existing Argos Centre.

The innovative “one-stop-shop” will eventually house the local office; the current Argos Centre facilities; and Templehall Library which will be operated by Fife Cultural Trust. The project has been about 15 years in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community centre and Argos Centre have been home to various activities and programmes over the years. These will temporarily be relocated to the former Kirkcaldy North Local Office/Beauly Place building and other venues in the area until the new hub opens in summer 2026.

How the new hub in Templehall will look (Pic: Fife Council)

Templehall Library and the former Kirkcaldy North Local Office/Beauly place will continue to operate as normal but these services will also move into the new hub once it’s finished.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “The new Templehall Community Hub will be a fantastic resource for the whole community. A brand new, modern, purpose-built facility, replacing a cluster of ageing, poor quality facilities in the area. The hub will contain a library, training kitchen, community meeting area, computer room, local office facilities, as well as the main hall and various spaces for fitness and leisure activities and a new multi-use games area (MUGA) outside.”

The list of venues that will rehome the classes and events until next summer is available at www.fife.gov.uk/templehallhub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the regeneration of the area doesn’t stop there. In response to local needs, Fife Council’s housing services is hoping to build more new family homes and bungalows.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, said: “The new hub is one of the biggest investments we’ve made in a community in Fife. It will be right in the heart of Templehall and the first in the Kingdom to bring a wealth of services and activities under one roof. It also compliments the new nursery and primary school which are both nearby.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but rest assure it’ll be worth it in the long-term. The new facility represents a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for all our residents. The hub will be a vibrant, inclusive space where everyone can come together, learn and thrive.”