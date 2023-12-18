A mobile seaside sauna could be on its way to the Lower Largo to give tourism and recreation a boost.

Fife Council is currently considering a planning application from Stephen Pettifer to develop a mobile sauna on land owned by Lower Largo Sailing Club at the end of The Temple - a dead end road at the East edge of town.

“We have been granted permission by the club, to site a mobile sauna, on their land, less than a five-minute walk from the existing public toilets, car parking and food facilities,” a planning statement from Mr Pettifer said. "The aim of the mobile sauna is to enhance tourism and recreation opportunities at The Temple in Lower Largo and “complement the existing businesses and activities that operate there. It will also enhance the appeal of Lower Largo as a holiday destination and encourage more visitors for Largo Arts Week in the summer and the Winter Arts Festival later in the year."

According to planning papers, the sauna would have “tranquil” and “restful” views over Fife’s coastline - allowing the mind and body of sauna-goers to relax. Externally the facility would look like a wood framed horse box while the Aspen interior would be heated with a sauna stove and have capacity for up to eight users at one time. Visitors would have the option of a cold-water ‘bucket-shower’ or a run into the sea after using the sauna and there will be deckchairs or a picnic bench available for post-sauna relaxation.

Mobile saunas, like this one, are growing in popularity (Pic: Submitted)

The council approved Fife’s first-ever mobile sauna at Elie Harbour last December, and another is currently being considered for a prominent location in St Andrews.

Mr Pettifer also highlighted The Wild Scottish Sauna at Kingsbarns as a source of inspiration. These new seaside saunas aren’t just springing up across Fife - they’re a growing phenomenon for coastal locations all over the UK and Ireland where Mr Pettifer said they offer “meaningful health and social benefits to those that use them.”

According to planning papers, demand for these developments initially sprang from an increased need for connection with nature that emerged during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“These phenomena have now become established ways of being, becoming essential for our overall health and wellbeing and providing an antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life," Mr Pettifer said.

He claimed there’s a multitude of health and wellbeing benefits associated with seaside saunas, and he believes the proposed Largo Coastal Sauna will offer visitors and locals an opportunity to experience “the benefits of wild swimming and cold-water immersion.”