Mobile sauna unit planned for prominent spot in St Andrews

A mobile sauna could be the next attraction to be added to St Andrews - if councillors give the go-ahead.
Allan Crow
Allan Crow
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

Plans have been lodged to site the facility on land adjacent to the town’s golf museum car park on Bruce Embankment. The proposal comes from Judith Dunlop who already operates a successful mobile sauna in Elie. She said much of its demand came from St Andrews and surrounding villages with residents, students and tourists all making the journey along the East Neuk on a regular basis.

She has since been in talks with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust about potential opportunities in St Andrews.

Seaside saunas are a growing phenomenon in the UK and Ireland, mostly in coastal locations where they offer meaningful health and social benefits to those who use them and make a contribution to the local community.

The mobile sauna sited in Elie (Pic: Submitted)The mobile sauna sited in Elie (Pic: Submitted)
The applicant said demand has developed out of an increased sense of need for a connection with the outdoors and nature and for improved mental and physical wellbeing, which grew out of the greater sense of community and an awareness of the benefits of outdoor socialising and the open water swimming movement, that emerged during lockdown.

A supporting statement said: “These phenomena have now become established ways of being, becoming essential for our overall health and wellbeing and providing an antidote to the stresses and strains of modern life.”

The applicant said the proposed site offered a location close to the beach and waterfront and amenities that include existing public toilets, car parking and food and entertainment facilities. Councillors will consider the application in due course.

