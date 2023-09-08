More delays hit plans for new, much-needed  recycling centre in Fife town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council previously allocated £741,000 for the new facility as part of the current Capital Investment Plan to address the long standing problems at the site.

However, Cabinet Committee members were told on Thursday that the money will be rolled over into next year as “slippage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the result of no suitable sites being identified to date, although available sites will continue to be considered moving forward,” a committee report stated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cupar Recycling Centre (Pic: Google Maps)

Councillor Jonny Tepp (Lib-Dem for Tay Bridgehead) questioned the lack of progress.

“This is obviously of great concern for me and my area,” he said. “Can we get more information now? What sites have been investigated? What are we looking for? Why are the sites we have looked at not suitable and what are we doing to find a site? We need to progress this.”

Council leader David Ross (Labour) agreed, and suggested that councillors arrange a meeting to specifically address the concerns in Cupar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre was the subject of community frustration and controversy earlier this year when the facility unexpectedly closed due to temporary operational issues.

It was closed in February following an independent review into the site which highlighted serious safety concerns. Those included cars parking on the road, opening doors into traffic, and people walking on and off the site.

The centre was reopened at the end of March with changes in place to ensure safety. Visitors are now required to book a slot to limit cars queueing on the road. Vehicles with trailers have also been banned. A new additional recycling point was also meant to be added in the Fluther Car Park with recycling bins for cans, plastic, paper, cardboard and mixed glass.

Councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu, SNP member for Cupar, previously called the solutions less than ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad