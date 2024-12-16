More EV car charging points unveiled for Fife retail park

More electric car charging points could be coming to a Fife town.

BP Pulse has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to install two charging points at the Saltire Retail Park, Pentland Place in Glenrothes.

It proposes re-purposing existing car parking spaces to add the charging points along with bollards, lights and landscaping.

The application comes just weeks after the latest Department for Transport figures showed there were 226 public electric car chargers in Fife as of July – up from 166 the year before. It means the number of public chargers has risen by 36% over the last year. The Government has set a target of installing 300,000 public electric chargers by 2030, meaning around 3,600 chargers must be installed across the UK per month. Of the chargers installed in Fife, 45 were rapid chargers.

The new chargers are planned for a retail park in Glenrothes (Pic: stux/pixabay)

The RAC said areas currently poorly served need to be prioritised, with some places having more than 1,000 chargers per 100,000 people and others having fewer than 30 per 100,000. Councillors will consider the application in due course.