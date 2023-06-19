Fife Council decided to stop charging residents £15 or £30 per uplift in April amid concerns the cost of living crisis meant people could no longer afford them.

The free scheme was launched in April and early results suggest that it is performing well. A report due to go before the environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee on Tuesday revealed that data from the first two months of collection indicate that 76% of the material uplifted is being recycled - 10% above expectations. The anticipated increase in demand is also being managed with the additional resources allocated and early indications are that fly tipping reports have significantly reduced.

The service has seen a four-fold increase in the number of uplifts requested prior to charges being removed. On a week-to-week basis 1100 to 1200 uplifts have been requested and delivered.

Bulky uplifts are now free in Fife

Cllr Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: "We encourage people first and foremost to try to pass their goods on to someone else, if possible. Initial results show that the removal of bulky uplift charges is relieving pressure on our recycling centres, supporting residents with financial challenges and helping them to dispose of their waste responsibly.”

Cllr Jane- Ann Liston, who convenes the committee, said it was early days, but added: “What is even better is that many of the items uplifted are being recycled, rather than simply landfilled.”