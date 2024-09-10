More refurbishment works have been proposed at Leuchars former air base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the latest plans are approved, the station’s most renowned air-craft hangar would see 12 doors replaced, eight refurbished, and 25 windows refurbished and retained.

The proposals come from Glasgow based construction and engineering experts at McLaughlin & Harvey. They are seeking permission from Fife Council to replace 11 of Hangar 55’s timber doors, like for like. They also plan to refurbish a suit of other doors and windows in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although these proposals will result in the loss of existing doors, it is clear from the conditions survey that these doors are beyond their product life and no longer fit for purpose,” a planning statement said. “The proposal aims to replace these doors ‘like for like’ to ensure that they appear aesthetically appropriate to be installed within Hangar 55.”

Hangar 55 at Fife's Leuchars Station could see more upgrades. This time, developers have suggested a suit of door and window improvements and replacements. (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

Developers continued: “The proposal also aims to refurbish existing doors and windows where possible as part of the wider development of this listed building.”

Leuchars Station was originally built as a RAF base. Before its closure it had a tradition of over a century of use for aviation; and it was one of the longest continuously operating military airfields in the world.

However, in 2014, the last RAF air defence squadrons left the station, and in 2015 it was taken over by the British Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hangar 55 is one of the site’s most renowned structures. The double bay aircraft hanger was built between 1917 and 1918 during the First World War. Along with Hangar 57, it is the oldest aircraft hangar in Scotland.

The UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is currently carrying out works to renovate it for use as a vehicle and mechanical maintenance store and office accommodation, which is all part of the wider Leuchars Station phase five works.

A site visit and conditions survey was carried out in April. It suggested that doors with rotten timber, holes, delamination, and general deterioration be replaced. Similarly, windows that are difficult to operate, draughty, decaying, or have condensation between glazing layers have been suggested for replacement.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.