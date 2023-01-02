Motorbike hub bids for approval for meeting venue in Fife town
A bikers’ hub set up in Glenrothes is seeking permission to keep using a meeting space.
The venue has been running for two years unaware it needed approval for a change of use of the premises from Fife Council.
Now owner, Mr Gordon Jamieson, has submitted an application to change the workshop at Whitecraigs Road in the town to allow it to formally continue.
Hub 71 was named after the address and is a special meeting and events space for motorcyclists.
It is a place where people can drop in to meet others as well as for pre-arranged training, information, social and community events and talks largely relating to motorcycle and vehicle use.
These gatherings generally feature guest speakers coming to lead sessions on specific topics such as road safety, first aid or vehicle maintenance as well as more community focused events as set out in the introduction.
Hub 71 said it has “community at its heart and prides itself on being an inclusive space that actively supports mental health and wellbeing. “
On a daily basis, it has on average around 20 customers at any one time.
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “This proposal has created a unique business which has demonstrated its compatibility with its surroundings. It provides the most suitable location for Hub 71 with its space, parking provision, good connections and out of town location.
“The business plays an important part in supporting and promoting mental health to both the motorbiking and local community.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.