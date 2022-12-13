David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, accused the administration of mis-managing the situation as temperatures plunged to -5.

The local authority said it had a fleet of 29 vehicles ready to treat roads and a further 60 vehicles which can be used during severe conditions, including 30 small footpath tractors capable of clearing and salting footpaths.

It said last month it had over 21,000 tonnes of salt in stock ahead of winter.

Pic: TSPL

But the sharp drop in temperatures sparked complaints on social media over icy pavements and roads.

Councillor David Graham said he had been “inundated” with messages of concern relating to gritting in his Buckhaven and Leven ward, and residents in Dysart also hit out.

Mr Torrance said the local authority’s “lack of concern for the people that it is supposed to serve is quite worrying.”He added: “Grit bins and gritting the roads is a key winter provision that allows members of the public to go about their daily lives with as little disruption as possible.

“And when grit bins are accessible from street to street for community use, many residents take it upon themselves to grit their part of the street which in turn makes it safer for not only vehicles but also pedestrians.

David Torrance MSP at one of the grit bins

“How are we meant to encourage the public to take ownership of their own area if there are no grit bins, or the existing ones aren’t filled up when they are needed the most?”He said the council had “clearly mismanaged” gritting services adding: “We have all known in advance that a cold snap was coming.”

He also merged the council to improve its online guide to grit bin locations, describing the information as ”inaccurate and very hard to discern actually where the bins are!”

He added: “Surely there is an easier and quicker way for people to report faults and to locate grit bins than the one that is currently in place and I’m urging Fife Council to put a more user friendly and intuitive system in place.”

Last month, the council outlined its plans ahead of any winter freeze.

Councillor Altany Craik, roads spokesperson, said: “We have been planning ahead for winter since the summer months to ensure that everything is in place and our gritting teams are ready to go out and keep Fife moving through the winter months.

“As always during this period, key staff will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our road network open. Of course, it’s also important for Fifers to make sure they know where to find the information they need ahead of any severe weather.”