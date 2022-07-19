MSP urges Fife Council to bid for share of Levelling Up funding

A Fife Tory MSP has urged Fife Council to bid for a share of the latest round of UK Government Levelling Up Funding.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 5:10 pm

Alexander Stewart’s call comes as the second round of the fund opened for bids earlier this month.,

The deadline for applications is August 2.

Mr Stewart, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said the fund, worth £4.8billion in total,could help communities across the Kingdom.

Alexander Stewart MSP

He said: “This fund has already helped to deliver millions worth of funding across Scotland so I would encourage Fife Council to ensure it puts in a bid for a share of this funding.

“The fund can help make many community projects across the Fife Council area a reality that our local people have wished to see for years.”

Mr Stewart added: “It will also directly empower the council by giving the money straight to them, which is exactly what our councils need after years of savage SNP cuts to their budgets.

