Ms Gilruth said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Mike and Andy at Glenrothes Men’s Shed and learn about the positive impact which the charity is having on the lives of men across the local area. I am delighted to have a hub with such hard-working and dedicated volunteers and members within the Glenrothes community and it was a pleasure to discuss this work further.”Michael Mowat, who chairs the men’s shed, said: “It's been five years since Jenny opened the Glenrothes Men's Shed and membership is well over 100 with the shed being well attended 5 days a week. Since opening, we have now gone from a woodworking shed to a very diverse set of activities including stained glass, pyrography, gardening with a polytunnel. We also also works with the community making church notice boards, alongside planters for Seescape in Woodside as part of its sensory garden. Needless to say, the benefit for all at the Shed in mental health due to the social contact is outstanding.”