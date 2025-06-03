National accreditation for Fife Council service which supports volunteers

Fife Council has marked Volunteers’ Week 2025 by retaining a national accreditation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority’s community and neighbourhoods service has successfully renewed its Investors in Volunteers (IiV) accreditation, following a detailed assessment by Volunteer Scotland.

Having the IiV standard shows the council’s continued commitment to supporting, empowering, and valuing volunteers across the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selina Ross,assessor said: “It was an absolute pleasure to spend time with the staff and volunteers and hear their positive experiences of engagement. The enthusiasm and drive from volunteers of all ages has been inspiring, and the commitment shown by the staff team to developing a holistic volunteering programme has been key to the success of the service.”

From left Fife Council Volunteers Susan Roden, Hazel Lumsden and Joanne Anderson with Steven McKay, Fife Council's Volunteer Co-ordinator.

The accreditation was welcomed by councillors and officers.

Tricia Ryan, community development (support) manager at Fife Council said: “Our Team Fife volunteers play an important role in the delivery of local services, and this award reflects the value we place on their contributions and how we strive to support them."

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, added: “This renewal reaffirms the Council’s commitment to providing a high-quality, inclusive, and meaningful volunteering experience.

“It comes at a time when volunteering continues to play a critical role in providing help and support to our communities. In my own ward we have many volunteers who make a huge difference in our communities, whether it’s being a befriender, operating social isolation cafes, men's clubs, distributing food provisions and much more we rightfully should applaud them. This recognition of IiV is a welcome recognition of Fife's volunteer provision and our commitment to deliver the highest quality standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Hazel Lumsden, from Cupar highlighted the benefits of getting involved.

She said: “I started volunteering as I was getting a bit depressed as I had been full time carer for my sister who had to go into full time care.

“I volunteer at the Community Fridge in Cupar and I love it. I enjoy meeting new people and having a chat with them. I feel I'm making a difference in the community. I’ve met so many lovely people through my volunteering and I am a much happier person now.”

More at www.fife.gov.uk/volunteering