“Necessary” Eden Springs family home refused to protect countryside

An artist's impression of how the ranger's lodge could have looked at Eden Springs. (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

A new 4-bedroom family home and ranger’s lodge at Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park has been refused in the interest of protecting the countryside from development.

The Fishery and country park owners claimed the home was necessary to prevent poaching and illegal fishing which owners said are “always a massive problem”, but North East Fife planning councillors rejected the plans 9-4.

The plans came directly from the park’s parent company, Eden Muir Limited. The manager and his family wanted planning permission to build a new 4-bed house and ranger’s lodge overlooking the park to support the established fishery business.

“The fishery business is managed by the applicant who needs to live on site with his family to ensure the business remains secure and profitable. Business needs have resulted in a need for this manager’s accommodation on site,” a planning statement said.

“Security purposes relating to livestock (trout). At any given time, we can hold over 7,000/8,000 fish with a monetary value in excess of [redacted] between our water bodies and due to the rural area, poaching and illegal fishing is always a massive problem, which can be minimised by a 24 hour presence.”

The new house was also intended to provide security for the variety of boats, engines, and fishing stock equipment on the property, which insurance companies “will not insure” due to the rural nature of the business.

“Fishery is a lifestyle business which requires constant presence on site,” the planning statement concluded.

However, planning councillors were sceptical about the lodge’s necessity and ultimately sided with local Monimail Community Council concerns.

“I see absolutely no need for this building whatsoever,” Councillor David MacDiarmid (SNP for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast) said.

“It feels like a backdoor to building in the countryside.”

Councillor Donald Lothian (Lib-Dem for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast) agreed, and raised objections to the building in the interests of protecting Fife’s countryside from unnecessary residential development.

“This is a location that has a history, and there is a great deal of concern and objection to it from local residents as will have seen from the community council objection letter,” Cllr Lothian said.

The letter claimed that open-source crime data shows “no reported thefts of fish or poaching incidents reported at the site to Police Scotland over the last three years of site operation”.

Additionally, the community council argued that the proposed house only overlooks a small part of the water features on site and therefore provides “practically no security or safety provision”.

The letter said the security claim additionally jars with the suggestion that the four-bedroom family house will be ’largely hidden’ from sight.

“It cannot be both a security deterrent and largely hidden,” the letter said.

Fife Council planners believed that there was justification to approve the Eden Springs home, and they recommended the application for councillor’s approval.

However, the committee voted against the development 9-4. Therefore, the proposed ranger’s lodge will not be allowed to progress.