Network Rail planning bid for scrub land as part of £116m Leven rail project

Network Rail has submitted the application to Fife Council for a change of use to that or ‘operational railway’ at Fife Heritage Railway for a parcel of land between the existing railway corridor and the railway track at the heritage railway.

The site is south of woodland which is located to the south of the residential area at Montgomery Drive and to the south east of Rosemount Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement submitted by Network Rail to planners said: “Planning permission is required for this section of track as it is outwith Network Rail ownership and a change of use is required to operational railway land.”

The land at the centre of the planning application