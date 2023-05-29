News you can trust since 1871
Network Rail planning bid for scrub land as part of £116m Leven rail project

A piece of scrub land is the subject of the latest planning application as part of the £116m Levenmouth Rail Project.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th May 2023, 21:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 21:52 BST

Network Rail has submitted the application to Fife Council for a change of use to that or ‘operational railway’ at Fife Heritage Railway for a parcel of land between the existing railway corridor and the railway track at the heritage railway.

The site is south of woodland which is located to the south of the residential area at Montgomery Drive and to the south east of Rosemount Grove.

A statement submitted by Network Rail to planners said: “Planning permission is required for this section of track as it is outwith Network Rail ownership and a change of use is required to operational railway land.”

The land at the centre of the planning applicationThe land at the centre of the planning application
The land at the centre of the planning application
Councillors will consider the application in due course.

