New 20mph speed limit in Fife town housing estate

Plans for 78 new properties on ground at the old Tanshall Primary School site were approved back in May 2018, and two new junctions were formed with South Parks Road.

To bring the roads in the development into line with council policy, councillors on the Glenrothes area committee have now approved proposals to introduce a 20mph speed limit on the residential roads there as soon as possible.

Lesley Craig, traffic management lead consultant, said the majority of the roads constructed are prospectively public adopted roads and as such will require to be covered by a Traffic Regulation Order.

“Rather than promote a new TRO, the existing order will be amended to include the new road name, School Drive,” she added.

The cost to formally promote the TRO and deliver associated traffic management works will be approximately £2,000.

