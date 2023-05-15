News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

New 24/7 collection point for prescriptions at Glenrothes pharmacy

Glenrothes residents will soon be able to collect prescriptions any time day or night, seven days a week.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th May 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:37 BST

Cadham Pharmacy has received planning permission to install a MedPoint prescription collection machine on the side of its Peploe Drive building. The collection box will be illuminated with bright lights for night time us and CCTV will also monitor all movement in front of the machine; and it will also be fitted with an alarm system.

It will allow patients to access their prescriptions with a nine-digit number if they choose to use the machine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A security statement included with planning papers said “the machine does not constitute a 'weak point' for security” adding: “It should be no easier to break into the machine than to break into the shop itself."

The Glenrothes pharmacy is the latest to add a 24/7 collection pointThe Glenrothes pharmacy is the latest to add a 24/7 collection point
The Glenrothes pharmacy is the latest to add a 24/7 collection point
Related topics:CCTVGlenrothes