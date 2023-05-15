Cadham Pharmacy has received planning permission to install a MedPoint prescription collection machine on the side of its Peploe Drive building. The collection box will be illuminated with bright lights for night time us and CCTV will also monitor all movement in front of the machine; and it will also be fitted with an alarm system.

It will allow patients to access their prescriptions with a nine-digit number if they choose to use the machine.

A security statement included with planning papers said “the machine does not constitute a 'weak point' for security” adding: “It should be no easier to break into the machine than to break into the shop itself."