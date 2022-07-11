New affordable homes planned for Cupar site

A Planning Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted by Kingdom Housing Association to Fife Council for 49 affordable homes on land to the south of Tailabout Drive and East of Tarvit Gardens, in Cupar.

It is the first step towards a formal planning application.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes are planned for Cupar

Two public consultation events will be held as part of the process,

They will take place at the Old Parish Church Hall, Cupar on Wednesday, August 17 and Wednesday,September 7.