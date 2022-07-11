New affordable homes planned for Cupar site

Plans have been launched for more affordable homes in the Kingdom.

Monday, 11th July 2022
A Planning Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted by Kingdom Housing Association to Fife Council for 49 affordable homes on land to the south of Tailabout Drive and East of Tarvit Gardens, in Cupar.

It is the first step towards a formal planning application.

The homes are planned for Cupar

Two public consultation events will be held as part of the process,

They will take place at the Old Parish Church Hall, Cupar on Wednesday, August 17 and Wednesday,September 7.

Local residents at Tailabout Drive, Tailabout Crescent and Tarvit Gardens will be directly leafleted at least one week in advance of both public events.

