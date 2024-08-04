New art, antiques & book business unveils restoration plan for Kirkcaldy High Street shop

A new business set to move into Kirkcaldy’s High Streets has unveiled plans to restore the architectural character of the building.

Fife Forge is set to launch a new art, antiques, collectables and book business at 69 High Street, which was previously occupied by Oxfam and then Kommodor wardrobe store. More recently, it was the short term base for the Corra Foundation which was behind the Everyone Every Day project which aims to bring improvements to the community

Now, John Dennett, director of Fife Forge, has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations to the premises before opening the doors.

He wants to restore the “essential architectural character” of the premises,. revealing its original features by removing all non-original plasterboard linings and suspended ceilings. He also wants to update its electrical system, and repair deamage to period features caused by prior installation of the non-original features and works.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, Mr Dennett said the current look of the premises dated from the 1960s/1970s,and were “ tired and unappealing, and inconsistent with the B-Listed status of the Whytehouse Mansions building.”

He wants to make the improvements to enhance his new venture which has an emphasis on showcasing Kirkcaldy and Fife’s history, and on products from the region and Scotland. His plans include removing the shop’s suspended ceiling, along with a plasterboard wall and decaying carpets, and tackling the damage to its period features.

His statement added: “The premises are very similar in configuration to the next door butcher, PuddleDub, and cafe, Roots & Seeds, which both have been recently restored with their original period features revealed. The proposed works will bring the premises up to the same standard and enhance the premises for future trading and High Street regeneration.

It continued: “The proposed works seek to celebrate a much loved building in the High Street and show to the best light its historic features and as such it would not compromise the character of the property and the Kirkcaldy Conservation Area.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.