New bid to build houses on former car showroom site in Kirkcaldy
A new bid is being made to turn an empty piece of land in Kirkclady into housing.
The site at 92 Nicol Street has been empty for many years, but was previously home to a fireplace showroom, a car showroom and the former Plumb Center.
Over the years, it has been the subject of a number of bids for development, all of which have failed to materialise.
Now, a company behind several previous attempts, has lodged a fresh planning application with Fife Council.
Jagdis Properties, based in Dunnikier Business Park on Midfield Drive, wants to build four houses in the site next to the main rail line.
A design statement said: “We believe that this development would be well integrated with its surroundings, a welcomed addition to the housing provision at the edge of town, and a positive contribution to the local community.”
In 2019, Jagdis withdrew a planning application for 16 flats on the site.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.