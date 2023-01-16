The site at 92 Nicol Street has been empty for many years, but was previously home to a fireplace showroom, a car showroom and the former Plumb Center.

Over the years, it has been the subject of a number of bids for development, all of which have failed to materialise.

Now, a company behind several previous attempts, has lodged a fresh planning application with Fife Council.

The site at the heart of a ne planning bid (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Jagdis Properties, based in Dunnikier Business Park on Midfield Drive, wants to build four houses in the site next to the main rail line.

A design statement said: “We believe that this development would be well integrated with its surroundings, a welcomed addition to the housing provision at the edge of town, and a positive contribution to the local community.”

In 2019, Jagdis withdrew a planning application for 16 flats on the site.