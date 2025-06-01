New plans halt the decay of a historic hotel which sits under the Forth Rail Bridge have been unveiled.

The owners of the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry want permission to carry out internal and external alterations to the 19th century building, install a new roof covering and add new guttering.

The landmark building has been closed for eight years and plans for its future have sat at the heart of a long-running debate.

Owners, Edinburgh-based Festival Inns SAAS ran into a storm of protest over a failed bid to turn the hotel into flats in 2021, while a community buy-out bid under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act was rejected by the Scottish Government in 2023.

The Albert Hotel, North Queensferry pictured in 2021 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Concerns have also been expressed about the state of the nine-bedroom hotel on Main Street which dates back to 1824 and offers unique views of the rail bridge. It is one of only two pubs in the town - but of which are now closed.

Now, Fife Council will be asked to consider the new improvement plans submitted by the owners.

Festival Inns SAAS said the work was needed to “address ongoing leaks and damage to the building fabric.”

Its proposed repair list includes the refurbishment and replacement of the existing natural slate roof, additional lead flashing to watergates and replacement of the ceramic chimney pots. The work is intended to safeguard the external and internal fabric of the building from weathering and ongoing water damage.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning process, said: “The existing roof is in poor condition and requires remediation works to stop ongoing water ingress … which is evident and is affecting the existing internal fabric

“ Although no permanent damage has been recorded to date, these works are proposed to ensure the building is fully watertight and to maintain and preserve the existing fabric and features. The new natural slate roof will provide assurance that the historic building remains in an appropriate condition for its longevity and future uses.

In 2023, a previous planning paper said the building was in serious disrepair and had become infested with wood rot.

The company’s proposal two years ago was to form a new bar and restaurant on the lower ground floor, and create enlarged hotel suites to the upper floors. The new bar and restaurant space will provide an accessible entrance to the public and make full use of the outdoor terrace which benefits from views over the Firth of Forth estuary and the Forth Bridge.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.