New bid to redevelop former garden centre on edge of Fife town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sitting at the edge of Crail Village, the former Crail Garden Centre could be flattened for future redevelopment.
Mr and Mrs John Winston and Olga Kathleen are currently seeking planning permission from Fife Council to demolish all of the buildings on the 1.9 acre St Andrews Road site.
The building is technically “safe,” but developers say it is in “poor condition” and must be demolished “along with the other remaining buildings on site. The former garden centre has been closed for some years, according to a former real estate listing. It was also previously used as a house.
The property is surrounded by a hedge along the road, but, from above, the land appears to have two central buildings surrounded by building materials and garden paraphernalia. Ity also “provides scope” for a “variety of commercial/residential uses” subject to planning permission.
Fife Council will consider the application in due course.