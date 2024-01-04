News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

New bid to redevelop former garden centre on edge of Fife town

A former garden centre site in Fife’s East Neuk could be completely cleared for redevelopment in the near future.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sitting at the edge of Crail Village, the former Crail Garden Centre could be flattened for future redevelopment.

Mr and Mrs John Winston and Olga Kathleen are currently seeking planning permission from Fife Council to demolish all of the buildings on the 1.9 acre St Andrews Road site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building is technically “safe,” but developers say it is in “poor condition” and must be demolished “along with the other remaining buildings on site. The former garden centre has been closed for some years, according to a former real estate listing. It was also previously used as a house.

Most Popular
The site of the former garden centre (Pic: Submitted)The site of the former garden centre (Pic: Submitted)
The site of the former garden centre (Pic: Submitted)

The property is surrounded by a hedge along the road, but, from above, the land appears to have two central buildings surrounded by building materials and garden paraphernalia. Ity also “provides scope” for a “variety of commercial/residential uses” subject to planning permission.

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:FifeFife Council