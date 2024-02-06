Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Judith Dunlop, the owner of Elie Seaside Sauna, has gone back to the drawing board and returned with new and improved plans to bring her venture to the university town. This time, she has proposed setting up in a corner of the East Sands Leisure Centre Car Park overlooking the sea.

A planning statement said: “St Andrews is a coastal town renowned for its picturesque beaches and stunning natural surroundings. However, the often chilly and damp climate can make it challenging for residents and visitors to fully enjoy the area’s outdoor offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A sauna at East Sands could provide an excellent solution to this problem, offering a cozy and relaxing space where people can warm up and unwind while taking in the beautiful coastal views.

The mobile sauna which has operated in Elie (Pic: Submitted)

“In addition to the obvious health benefits of regular sauna use, such a facility could serve as a gathering place for the community, fostering social connections and promoting wellness. By providing an accessible and unique amenity, a temporary sauna by the sea could enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while also highlighting the town’s natural beauty and promoting tourism.”

Mrs Dunlop previously wanted to open a mobile sauna at the Golf Museum car park near West Sands. North East Fife planning councillors rejected the application “in the interests of protecting visual amenity.”

Both applications have come on the heels of the Elie Seaside Sauna success. According to previous planning statements, the venture has been “hugely popular and successful. Having operated in Elie over the winter, it has become apparent that much of the demand for its services comes from St. Andrews, with local residents, students, tour operators and other visiting tourists all travelling to Elie to use the sauna on a regular basis,” a planning statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This demand has grown to the point that [Mrs Dunlop] has been repeatedly asked if and when a similar development will be available in St Andrews.”