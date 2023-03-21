New bid to tackle escalating costs of removing seaweed from popular Fife harbour

Fife Council has submitted a planning application for its seasonal placement at Cellardyke Harbour in a bid to resolve a long-standing problem.

Seaweed is dislodged from offshore by storm or trawling activity, and washed ashore where it builds up at the harbour.

The narrow entrance at Cellardyke means it becomes trapped, and does not disperse as it does at other locations.

Looking out at Cellardyke harbour mouth at low tide

The costs of removing it have rocketed from £2000 between 2011-18 to £18,000 last year.

A report to councillors said: “ This is a relatively significant proportion of the annual Harbours Revenue Budget to spend on a single harbour, and it is no longer financially viable for Fife Council to continue this management practice.”

A number of options were put forward including removing the seaweed and disposing of it along the coastline, but the preferred solution is to secure listed building consent for a net to be placed seasonally.

Until it is in place, officers plan to monitor seaweed accumulation at the harbour on a weekly basis, and consider disposal to landfill if it becomes significant, and the nuisance in terms of flies and odour reaches a trigger threshold.