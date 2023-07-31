They come a year after councillors refused permission for eight homes on scrubland east of Craigfoot Walk which was left undeveloped following the creation of the upmarket housing estate over 20 years ago. The Seafield Consortium saw an appeal to the Scottish Office Reporter rejected. Now it has returned with a revised plan to build fewer houses on the land.

A new planning application to Fife Council shows a proposal to build six houses - two less than proposed in 2022 - on land it described as “unkempt and unsightly” waste ground.

The consortium - which created the original estate - wants to build six single-storey properties on it. It said it had reviewed in detail all aspects of its plans after failing to secure permission 12 months ago amid objections for local residents who argued it was well used by walkers and had been identified as protected open space/green space.

The land where houses could be built and (inset), the proposed design (Pics: Submitted)

Last year’s plans - which were recommended for approval by officers - attracted 65 objections and seven comments of support, but were ultimately refused by Fife Council’s central and west planning committee, with one councillor dubbing the development a “millionaires’ row.”

The developer said its new proposal for fewer homes was suitable for the site. In a design statement, submitted as part of its planning application, it said the plans had received a favourable response during the pre-planning application stage.

It said: “The full planning application offers the applicants an opportunity to complete the remaining section of the site at Seafield which in hindsight should have been incorporated within the overall development plan from the outset. “

Given the site is now run-down and unkept there is an opportunity to improve the area which has become an eyesore over the past few years. It is used for dog walking with various links down to the coastal path and the beach beyond. Unfortunately, unsocial activities and dumping of waste has been prevalent on the site evidenced via discussions with local neighbours.”

The consortium said the development would not impact on the views enjoyed by existing residents on Long Craig Walk. A pedestrian footway will also be maintained along the access road which will be located behind the housing units allowing gardens and visual aspects to be maintained to the Forth Estuary. A pedestrian footway will also be maintained .

The design statement added: “Given the site lies between a major housing development and what is the green network, the site itself is isolated and unkempt lying between the existing housing sites and the waterfront. It offers an ideal opportunity to make best use of the land formation linking the proposed development to the existing site infrastructure.