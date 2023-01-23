New bollards to block vehicles from Kirkcaldy High Street’s pedestrianised zone
New steps are to be taken to tackle the long-standing problem of vehicles in the pedestrian zone in Kirkcaldy High Street.
Fife Council has approved a planning application to install new bollards at the start of the zone, next to Montague’s pub - formerly Burton’s menswear.
The local authority’s own submission will see install two fixed bollards and one automatic rising bollard installed to restrict access to the High Street between specific times of the day.
Access would be retained for access to emergency services when required.
Large planters have been used to block access to vehicles, but traffic continues to be an issue and source of concern.
The number of vehicles on the pedestrian zone has long been a source of concern and debate as the town tries to find new solutions to its parking problems.
Access is given to Blue Badge holders at set times, and there will be clear signage at the entrance.