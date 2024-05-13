New bus shelter for theatre-goers at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre
Fife council has approved plans for a new bus shelter outside the recently reopened and renovated Adam Smith Theatre.
The new three panel bus shelter will complement the existing St Brycedale Road bus stop.
It will be installed on the public footpath just outside of theatre near the Sheriff Court and Police Station. There’s already a bus stop at the location, but it’s currently only a post. The new plans will see it replaced with a three sided bus shelter. Road markings and bus stop signage will also be refreshed.
The bus stop currently serves Stagecoach and Bay Travel Coaches bus routes.
According to Google Maps, the X60 route towards St Andrews, the 13/13a Fife Retail Park to West Wemyss, the X27 to Leven, the X24a to Glenrothes and the SM5 St Maries Primary School route all use the bus stop.
The bus shelter will be built in Kirkcaldy’s Conservation area.
