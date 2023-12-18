New cafe plans unveiled for former Fife town bookies
The Scotbet office on Anstruther’s Shore Street could become a cafe in the near future, if Fife Council approves the plans. TLT Properties Ltd submitted a planning application this week to transform the former betting office at 15 Shore Street.
The Dundee based developers did not specify the name of the proposed cafe or who would be operating the facilities, However, the proposed opening hours are from 10:00am-10:00pm seven days a week.
“The business will focus on a variety of baked goods and It is proposed that any hot food will not require cooking, such as toasties and soups,” a supporting statement explained. “Other pre-packaged products such as sandwiches and salads will also be introduced from an outside source.”
No building or alteration work is proposed. If approved, the cafe will use the “existing building fabric.” Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.