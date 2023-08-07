Councillors have approved a planning application from Mrs Catherine MacNeil, of Magpie & Marigold, for a change of use to the premises at 12 High Street. She plans to open a coffee and gift shop in a new mixed use development.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning process, she said: “Aberdour is a thriving independent retailer shopping destination and our proposal would enhance the options for the many visitors who visit annually. There is also a new 85-home Cala development underway which will see the village population rise significantly, and an additional facility will be welcomed in order to serve increased village residents.”

The property was previously used as a beauty salon.The village is still served by two other salons alongside several therapists who work from home locally.