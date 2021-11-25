New care village on outskirts of Fife town moves significant step closer

Councillors on the region’s central and west Fife planning committee meeting on Wednesday granted planning permission in principle for up to 49 new homes on farm land to the north of Seafar Drive and south of Black Road.

The development, put forward by James Thomson of Hilton Farm, will see a mix of housing created, with around 30 homes to be deemed affordable housing and the remainder classed as affordable retirement housing.

A previous iteration of the plans, which included a health centre, was withdrawn and was subsequently replaced with the revised project considered by councillors.

The care village has taken a major step forward

The care village will have three, four and five-bedroom homes as well as two-bedroom bungalows, while scope for community allotments, new footpaths and cycleways, landscaping, green space and vehicle access from Black Road has been built into the proposals.

Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay Conservative councillor Dave Coleman expressed reservations about a lack of play park provision in the plans, but planners agreed to engage with the applicant in the hope a play area may feature in any future, more detailed application.

Mr Thomson's planning agent, Andrew Bennie, said: "It is submitted that this proposed development represents a historic opportunity to deliver a uniquely well-located site with nationally leading provision of housing for our ageing population."

Improved footpath links to the north and south will also be the subject of further talks between council planners and the developers.

Councillors agreed to support the plans in principle.

