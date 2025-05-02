New council houses being built in three Fife towns
Fife Council has a deal with Campion Homes which will result in 41 new homes at the former local authority depot site at Elgin St in Dunfermline.
Work is also underway on 44 new affordable homes with Robertson Partnership Homes at the site of the former Jenny Grey House, Melville Street, in Lochgelly - while at Hill St in Cowdenbeath, there will be 19 new affordable homes at the site of the former Valley House home.
Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: "I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious Affordable Housing Programme, one of the country's largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.
"Each new council house will deliver a warmer, healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”
Work in Dunfermline is set to begin on site this month with an expected completion date of May 2027. The development will be a mix of detached and semi-detached homes of various sizes, including seven specific need homes and four wheelchair bungalows.
At the Lochgelly development, there will be a mix of bungalows, two storey family homes and 24 extra care flats. Work on site started in November last year and is expected to finish in Autumn 2026.
In Cowdenbeath, work is progressing well on the new affordable homes - a mix of bungalows, flats, two storey houses and three storey townhouses. Work started in February last year with the new homes expected to be ready by late summer.
Added Cllr Hamilton: "I've visited these sites recently and I'm delighted that work is progressing well. It's important to note that as well as providing more housing, the programme creates jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the construction industry and the Fife economy."
