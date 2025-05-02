New council houses being built  in three Fife towns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work has started building council houses in three Fife towns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has a deal with Campion Homes which will result in 41 new homes at the former local authority depot site at Elgin St in Dunfermline.

Work is also underway on 44 new affordable homes with Robertson Partnership Homes at the site of the former Jenny Grey House, Melville Street, in Lochgelly - while at Hill St in Cowdenbeath, there will be 19 new affordable homes at the site of the former Valley House home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: "I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious Affordable Housing Programme, one of the country's largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.

Councillor Judy Hamilton visited the sites recently (Pic: Fife Council)

"Each new council house will deliver a warmer, healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”

Work in Dunfermline is set to begin on site this month with an expected completion date of May 2027. The development will be a mix of detached and semi-detached homes of various sizes, including seven specific need homes and four wheelchair bungalows.

At the Lochgelly development, there will be a mix of bungalows, two storey family homes and 24 extra care flats. Work on site started in November last year and is expected to finish in Autumn 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Cowdenbeath, work is progressing well on the new affordable homes - a mix of bungalows, flats, two storey houses and three storey townhouses. Work started in February last year with the new homes expected to be ready by late summer.

Added Cllr Hamilton: "I've visited these sites recently and I'm delighted that work is progressing well. It's important to note that as well as providing more housing, the programme creates jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the construction industry and the Fife economy."