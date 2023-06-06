Freedom of information requests by Direct Line Home Insurance show Fife Council tackled 342 rodent infestations in 2022 – up from 255 the year before. It was also up from 249 infestations recorded in 2020.

The British Pest Control Association said pest management is vital to maintaining people's health and wellbeing, but the high cost of services often leads to ineffective DIY methods. Ian Andrew, chief executive, said rodents are a "serious public health pest" with rapid breeding cycles, which means infestations can escalate quickly.

He added: "Unfortunately, being unable to afford pest control increases the likelihood of people either ignoring infestations or attempting DIY pest control methods, which can make the issue worse and endanger other people or non-target species."

The number of rodents caught was revealed in data published this week

Some councils offer free pest control services to residents while most charge for the services.

Mr Andrew said: "Pest management is vital for maintaining the safety, health and wellbeing of people. It would be great to see something in the UK like the proactive approach New York City are taking, with the appointment of a 'rat tsar'."