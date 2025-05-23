New design revealed for Cowdenbeath playpark

Fife Council has revealed the plans for the park.

The new design for the play area in Cowdenbeath Public Park has been revealed.

The £150,000 play park is being funded by the Scottish Government and its new design has been established following a public consultation with local residents.

Over 170 people took part in the consultation and the final design takes on board their suggestions and choices.

The new design is made up of a variety of equipment which will mean there will be something suitable and accessible for everyone, including a cableway, agility trail, four tower climbing frame, wheelchair carousel, fairytale seesaw and various springers.

Fife Council is in the process of tendering a contract for the construction of the new play area which it is hoped will be complete by spring 2026.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation to let us know what they would like to see in the new play area. The new equipment will be suitable and is accessible for everyone. I look forward to work starting later this year and the new play area opening, hopefully by spring 2026, weather permitting.”