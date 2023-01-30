New dog grooming business gets go-ahead in Buckhaven
Plans to open a new dog grooming business in a Fife town have been approved.
A planning application submitted to Fife Council for a change of use to turn create the business in Buckhaven was rubber-stamped this week.
Applicant, Robert Crockatt, got he go ahead to develop land to the north of the Accident Repair Services, Muiredge.
In a supporting statement, he said the business would operate from Monday to Friday with an appointment system.
The main entrance would be to the rear with car parking adjacent.
The applicant said there was “no effect on the surrounding area”