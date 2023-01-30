A planning application submitted to Fife Council for a change of use to turn create the business in Buckhaven was rubber-stamped this week.

Applicant, Robert Crockatt, got he go ahead to develop land to the north of the Accident Repair Services, Muiredge.

In a supporting statement, he said the business would operate from Monday to Friday with an appointment system.

A planning application has bene lodged with Fife Council

The main entrance would be to the rear with car parking adjacent.