New dog grooming business planned for Fife town

Plans to open a new dog grooming business in a Fife town have been unveiled.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 9:09pm

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for a change of use to turn create the business in Buckhaven.

Applicant, Robert Crockatt, wants the go ahead to develop land to the north of the Accident Repair Services, Muiredge.

In a supporting statement, he said the business would operate from Monday to Friday with an appointment system.

A planning application has bene lodged with Fife Council

The main entrance would be to the rear with car parking adjacent.

The applicant said there was “no effect on the surrounding area”Councillors will consider the application in due course.

