New electric buses promises quieter, greener journey from St Andrews to Dundee

A new fleet of electric buses is set to launch on a key service between St Andrews and Dundee.

Unveiled by Stagecoach, the new vehicles will offer quieter, smoother and greener journey on the 99 service.

The EV buses, announced earlier this month to mark Scotland's Climate Week, will take in Leuchars and Guardbridge en route to and from Tayside.

The introduction of the electric fleet also comes in time for the new university term, offering thousands of students and staff travelling to and from the University of St Andrews and Dundee campuses a greener journey.

The service, which will be on the road shortly, will run up to every 10 minutes throughout the day, with end-to-end journeys taking just over 30 minutes. Passengers can travel from Leuchars to Dundee in just 25 minutes, and reach St Andrews in only 12 minutes.

David Frenz, interim managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: "This is another major milestone in our journey towards Net Zero and underlines our commitment to providing sustainable, high-quality modern transport for local communities.

“The new 99 electric buses mean greener, more comfortable journeys for everyone – from students and staff heading to campus, to local residents making their everyday trips. With the launch of these vehicles, we’re helping make travel in North East Fife and Dundee quieter, cleaner and easier for all."

A partnership forged between the University of St Andrews and Stagecoach will celebrate its third anniversary in November by marking over £2.6 million in cost savings for staff and students.

Introduced by the University in November 2022 as a cost-of-living measure with carbon-cutting benefits, the 75% off bus discount scheme proved so successful it was also extended to include local bus operator Moffat & Williamson in 2023.

Professor Ineke De Moortel, University of St Andrews’ strategic lead on sustainability, welcomed the addition, adding: “We are delighted to work with Stagecoach in supporting the introduction of fully electric buses on the service. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to sustainability, providing our university community with greener, more affordable transport while moving us closer to our net zero ambitions by 2035.”