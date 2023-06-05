New electric vehicle charging points planned for Kirkcaldy town centre
The local authority has submitted a planning application to add them to the car park at Wemyssfield, opposite the Town House. It is used by staff during the week and the charging points would be for council owned vehicle. Planning permission is required because they are within a conservation area. Councillors will consider the application in due course.
Plans to find a new site for public EV chargers currently out of use in the closed Thistle Street car park are still on going. Transportation is working to move the charger to another car park and is waiting for quotes from SPEN before making a decision on where it will be.