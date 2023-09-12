Watch more videos on Shots!

It has asked for permission to create a new timber-framed pavilion building at the entrance. The transparent structure would not only provide more shelter and seating, but would also allow the gardens to make the ticket centre step-free and more accessible.

“The creation of a new timber framed pavilion building would give greater presence to the entrance of the St. Andrew's Botanic Gardens and create a more coherent entry sequence which supports the operations of the ticket office,” its planning application said.

It continued: “The proposal of a new eye-catching entrance structure would provide a sheltered space for visitors to enjoy while protected from the elements.

How the plans could shape the entrance to St Andrews Botanic Gardens (Pic: Submitted)

"The designs have been created with sustainability in mind: the pavilion would be built with locally sourced timber and the cladding would be salvaged from timber felled “from the gardens themselves.”

The entrance pavilion would also provide an “inherently flexible” covered space which would allow the gardens to accommodate a variety of events all year round, particularly in the winter.

The gardens said the pavilion would increase accessibility as well - there is currently a step up into the ticket office. Although the building is supplemented with a ramp, the gardens are “keen to create a level plan across these spaces and have barrier free access.”

“The proposal introduces a consistent level plane across the seating area, ticket office and relocated plant sales area,” the planning statement explained. “The gravel paths would then be graded.”