New extension would easy capacity issues at a Fife secondary school

It is proposed to extend Viewforth High School to help with capacity issues.

The town’s Viewforth High School is already under pressure with its current school roll over capacity and numbers could increase further if more housing developments are approved.

The school which was built as part of the Windmill Campus and opened in 2016 has capacity for 600 pupils.

However there are already more than 700 pupils and this figure could rise to more than 1000.

A report to go before members of Fife Council’s Cabinet Committee on Thursday says the existing capacity issue comes “as a direct impact” of newly-completed homes.

The council’s education director Donald MacLeod has proposed an extension to help the school cope with its increasing roll and councillors will be asked to consider three options and approve a business case.

Mr MacLeod said the school has been “over-occupied” for the past six years.

He said: “There are 1,043 pupils in the catchment area.

“If they were to choose to attend Viewforth High School, the current provision on site would not be able to accommodate them.

“There are 852 houses planned in the catchment area between now and 2033, which would see the number of pupils increase to a level which can’t be sustained in the existing accommodation.”

The proposed options to extend the school include the council’s preferred one to extend the ground floor, creating new flexible learning spaces, an outdoor garden and new toilets. This would cost £4.4 million.

Another option is a two-storey extension which would require extra dining and changing facilities and could cost more than £11m.

The third option proposed in the report is for a smaller extension which is considered inadequate.

If councillors agree on Thursday, detailed designs will be ready by December with planning permission expected by early next year.

It is anticipated a new extension could be open by April 2027.

Much of the cost of an extension to the school would be met by housebuilders.

The developers of the new homes at Loughborough Road and Kingdom Park signed legal agreements as a condition of their planning permission.

However, according to the report, Fife Council will still need to stump up £1.8 million for their preferred extension option.