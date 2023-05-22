News you can trust since 1871
New Fife restaurant owners lodge plans for a makeover before re-opening

The new owners of a restaurant in the East Neuk of Fife have submitted plans to make alterations to the building.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:50 BST

TLT Properties of Broughty Ferry has lodged the applications with Fife Council to carry out the work on the former Anstruther Boathouse in the town’s Shore Street.

Its plans include to paint the front facade black with grey window trimmings and Ox & Anchor signage has been pitched as well.

The application follows on the heels of the premises closing in October. Since then, TLT Properties Ltd has sought permission to renovate the building. The Ox & Anchor has indicated that it will be taking charge of the Shore Street restaurant after work is complete. On the company’s Facebook page, it said it hope to re-open in June. The restaurateurs previously operated from a trailer in Pittenweem serving take away food and wer 2022 Street Food Awards finalists.

How the restaurant could look if councillors give their approval to new plansHow the restaurant could look if councillors give their approval to new plans
“As some of you may already have heard, we are moving into the old Boathouse in Anstruther,” the company posted in April,” is posted. “When we reopen we’ll still be running our take away service and those who wish to sit in will now be able to get a cold refreshing alcoholic beverage with your grub.”

The property has long been a local pub and restaurant.

“There has been a public house at 28 Shore Street for as long as anyone can remember, with historic photographs showing this to be the case in the early/mid 1800s,” TLT Properties said in a previous planning statement.

Councillors will consider the applications in due course.

