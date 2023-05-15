News you can trust since 1871
New flats planned for former council offices in Fife town

Cupar's former community services building could be turned into council housing if approval is granted.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:00 BST

The property on St Catherine Street is currently sitting empty, and the local authority wants to see it turned into one bedroom flats after submitting a formal planning application.

After community services moved out, the building was previously let to a camera club and a children's nursery. However, now it is vacant.

“The scheme at 11-13 St Catherine Street, Cupar involves the conversion of the first and second floors formerly used by community services to provide a residential development of four single bedroom general needs flats,” a supporting statement from the council said.

Fife Council has submitted a planning application to carry out the workFife Council has submitted a planning application to carry out the work
“The community use is now considered surplus to council requirements and their conversion to flats is aimed to help meet the need for such properties in the town centre.”

The plans will be considered by councillors and officers in a matter of course.

