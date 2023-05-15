The property on St Catherine Street is currently sitting empty, and the local authority wants to see it turned into one bedroom flats after submitting a formal planning application.

After community services moved out, the building was previously let to a camera club and a children's nursery. However, now it is vacant.

“The scheme at 11-13 St Catherine Street, Cupar involves the conversion of the first and second floors formerly used by community services to provide a residential development of four single bedroom general needs flats,” a supporting statement from the council said.

Fife Council has submitted a planning application to carry out the work

“The community use is now considered surplus to council requirements and their conversion to flats is aimed to help meet the need for such properties in the town centre.”