Fife Council has unveiled details of the pot which will help support local event organisers this Winter - with priority give to town centre projects.

The Fife Events Development Fund comes from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

It will benefit new and existing eligible events taking place in the region between Friday, November 25, 2022 and March 31, 2023, with awards ranging from £200 up to £10,000 available.

Town centre events will get priority in the new funding packages available in Fife

Events can range from fayres and galas to music concerts, food and drink events, cultural and sporting events, festive celebrations and funfairs.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesman for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “The fund will help get local community event organisers back on their feet so they can continue to host the events which are so valuable to our communities.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18.

