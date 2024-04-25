New grant scheme to help flooding victims in Fife has opened
The Property Flood Resilience Grant (PFRG) scheme £500,000 of support for private homes and businesses that may be affected by flooding, with grants of up to £5,000 available per property.
The grants will support private property owners to improve the flood resilience of their properties.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change said: "In recent years, Fife has been impacted by a number of extreme weather events. This new grant scheme to support property resilience is now open for applications.
“It will provide much needed help to our communities affected by flooding, as well as putting measures in place to help protect against the risk of flooding in the future.
“As part of our refreshed Climate Fife 2024 Strategy and Action Plan we are focusing on climate resilience, and that includes helping residents and properties become more resilient to flooding. Finding solutions to reduce the impact of flooding is just one of the ways that we are adapting to climate change to help our communities prepare for, and respond to, the impacts of climate change."
As part of the process, Fife Council will assist applicants in speaking to the Scottish Flood Forum to obtain a property flood assessment report.
For more information on eligibility, and to submit an application, visit: www.fife.gov.uk/PFRG . Applications can also be collected at Customer Service Centres, or by phoning 03451 55 00 11 (Option 4).
