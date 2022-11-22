NHS Fife wants the go-ahead to build the new facility on land next to Berry Street Lochgelly, to replace the town’s existing, outdated health centre.

A planning application submitted to Fife Council included designs for a new contemporary facility within a residential area surrounded by Berry Street, Balingry Street and Francis Street, closely adjacent to the Mossview Care Home, Lochgelly West Primary School and the Main Street.

It would sit on land previously occupied by the Lochgelly Flats which were demolished in the early 2000s and is now currently a greenfield site be used by dog walkers.

How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look

The new centre would “create a focal point and utilising landscaping, courtyards and a proposed community garden to integrate the building into its residential surroundings.”A supporting statement submitted as part of the application outlined the design ethos behind the new centre.

It said: “We believe this approach will create a contemporary building with a civic quality which will enhance and strengthen the community and character of Lochgelly which also offers future potential zones for building expansion to the north west and south east”

The development would also include a patient visitor car park with designated drop off area. A separate staff car park is also included. The ground floor would include reception and admin areas, while upstairs there would be GP consulting rooms.